Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.39 Million

Brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce $8.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 million to $15.22 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $22.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 million to $49.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $41.41 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Shares of NTLA opened at $155.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.69. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.