International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPCFF opened at $4.63 on Friday. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded International Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

