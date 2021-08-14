International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of INSW stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $449.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,465. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in International Seaways by 13.6% during the second quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 166,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.