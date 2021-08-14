Internet Computer Reaches Market Cap of $8.77 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $64.10 or 0.00136787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $8.77 billion and approximately $558.15 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00156578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.80 or 0.99792020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.00875226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.96 or 0.06954779 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,040,116 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

