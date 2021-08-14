Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,280 ($68.98). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,216 ($68.15), with a volume of 99,406 shares changing hands.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

The company has a market cap of £8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,462.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

