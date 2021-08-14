Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,171 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 765.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,124,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 994,191 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 636.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 467,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 404,367 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 70,432 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL opened at $23.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01.

