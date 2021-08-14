Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 294.1% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.