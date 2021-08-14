Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 155.8% in July

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 155.8% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter.

BSMQ opened at $26.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

