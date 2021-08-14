Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 167.5% from the July 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VCV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

