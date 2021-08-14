Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.37% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.