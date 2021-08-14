Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the July 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PIO opened at $42.61 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

