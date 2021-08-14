Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Up 200.5% in July

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 200.5% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:PGJ opened at $44.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.92. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) by 189.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

