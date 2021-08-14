Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,895,000.

