Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.74% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $1,430,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 343,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000.

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $23.85 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

