Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Burleson & Company LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.4% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

