Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

