Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $4,340,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

