Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,049,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

