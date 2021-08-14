Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,951 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust makes up 1.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSE VVR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 467,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,539. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

