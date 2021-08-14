Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000.

VRP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. 397,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,618. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

