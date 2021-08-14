Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $121,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $57.96 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $57.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

