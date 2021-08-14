InvestDigital (IDT) One Day Volume Hits $63,538.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $423,519.58 and approximately $63,538.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InvestDigital Profile

IDT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 117,896,120 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

