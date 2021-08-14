Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.81). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 287.20 ($3.75), with a volume of 594,289 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

In other Investec Group news, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total transaction of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74). Also, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 40,856 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £127,062.16 ($166,007.53). Insiders sold 74,629 shares of company stock worth $140,923,695 over the last ninety days.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

