Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 355.7% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

IVSBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue downgraded Investor AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Investor AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

OTCMKTS:IVSBF opened at $25.25 on Friday. Investor AB has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

