Invictus Hyperion Fund Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $40.45 million and approximately $1,742.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00874473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00105004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

