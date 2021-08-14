ION Hits Market Cap of $579,177.34 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. ION has a market capitalization of $579,177.34 and approximately $14.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00296350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012931 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,637,975 coins and its circulating supply is 13,737,975 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

