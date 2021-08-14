IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0922 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $879.63 million and approximately $258.28 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 283.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00095905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00875488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00106140 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

