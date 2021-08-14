IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.62% of IPG Photonics worth $70,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,673,214. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.87. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

