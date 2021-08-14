Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.25. Ipsen shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 1,270 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPSEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5877 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ipsen’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

