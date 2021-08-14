Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in July

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ipsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of IPSEY stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.5877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

