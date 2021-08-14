IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $1.90 on Top Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded down 8% against the US dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $10.41 million and $705,257.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.74 or 0.00876766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00105100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00043922 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

