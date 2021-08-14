IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.17% of IQVIA worth $77,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $248.14 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.72.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

