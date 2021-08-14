IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQV opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.72. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

