IRISnet (IRIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $48.26 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $131.85 million and approximately $48.26 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,032,778,122 coins and its circulating supply is 1,074,533,260 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

