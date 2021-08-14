iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Shares of STIP stock remained flat at $$106.12 during trading hours on Friday. 418,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,397. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.22.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.