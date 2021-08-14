iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ISHG opened at $81.97 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

