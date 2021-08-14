iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,434. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

