iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Position Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,970 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,213,000 after buying an additional 752,816 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,696,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,424,000 after buying an additional 646,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after buying an additional 344,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. 1,597,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,232. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

