iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 47,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

