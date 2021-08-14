iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,500 shares, an increase of 231.7% from the July 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,806,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $8,805,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $131.20 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

