iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.26% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 337.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter.

QLTA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $57.09. 72,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

