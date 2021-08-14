iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,605 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.95. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $58.80.

