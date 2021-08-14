iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Raised by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. 69,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,203. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.