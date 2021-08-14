iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after acquiring an additional 628,478 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 250,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,649. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.