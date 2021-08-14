iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 73.9% in July

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the July 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.