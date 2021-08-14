iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Raised by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874,165 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,069 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75.

