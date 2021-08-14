iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 229,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

