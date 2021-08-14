iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 11.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IEFA stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

