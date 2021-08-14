iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Down 82.5% in July

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the July 15th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 185,559 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,694,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $106.06.

