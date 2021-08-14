iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.